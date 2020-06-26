Auryn Resources Inc. Appoints Interim CFO

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2020 - Auryn Resources Inc. (TSX:AUG) (NYSE American:AUG) ("Auryn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Senez as interim chief financial officer of the Company for a 14-month period effective July 1, 2020. Ms. Senez is assuming the role while Auryn's chief financial officer, Stacy Rowa, takes maternity leave starting on or about August 1, 2020.

Ms. Senez is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, having obtained her undergraduate degree at Oxford University, in addition to a Diploma in Treasury Management from the Association of Corporate Treasurers. She comes to Auryn with over 15 years of experience in accounting, finance and corporate treasury in Canada, Panama and the UK. Most recently, Ms. Senez was in the role of acting group treasurer for First Quantum Minerals Ltd., having moved through a range of progressively more senior roles in the UK and Panama during her eight years with the company. Prior to that, she was employed by Deloitte LLP, in both their London and Vancouver offices, where she worked with a range of Canadian and US listed mining companies.

A Message from Ivan Bebek, Executive Chairman & Director:

"On behalf of the board, I'd like to welcome Elizabeth into the role of interim CFO. We would also like to wish Stacy and her family all the best and thank her for her commitment to the Company's endeavours."

About Auryn

Auryn Resources is a technology-driven, well-financed junior exploration company focused on finding and advancing globally significant precious and base metal deposits. The Company has a portfolio approach to asset acquisition and has six projects, including two flagships: the Committee Bay high-grade gold project in Nunavut and the Sombrero copper-gold project in southern Peru. Auryn's technical and management teams have an impressive track record of successfully monetizing assets for all stakeholders and local communities in which it operates. Auryn conducts itself to the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability.

