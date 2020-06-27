Cornerstone Provides Update on Annual Meeting

OTTAWA, June 26, 2020 - Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV-CGP) (F-GWN) (B-GWN) (OTC-CTNXF) annuounces certain updates in respect of its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”). Due to the health implications and constraints associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is relying on the exemption provided in the Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-518 – Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials and similar exemptions provided by members of the Canadian Securities Administrators in British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland to postpone the filing of its executive compensation disclosure for the year ended December 31, 2019 required under Section 9.3.1 (2.2) of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Company will include such executive compensation disclosure in the management information circular to be prepared in connection with the Meeting. Updates regarding the date and format of the Meeting will follow.



About Cornerstone:

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including in the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in north west Ecuador.

Further information is available on Cornerstone's website: www.cornerstoneresources.com

