Hanna Announces Debt Conversion

Toronto, June 26, 2020 - Hanna Capital Corp. (TSXV:HCC) (Frankfurt:04U1) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that that it has negotiated various debt conversion agreements (collectively, the "Debt Agreements") with nine (9) creditors (collectively, the "Creditors") of which seven (7) are arm's length parties to the Corporation and two (2) are non-arm's length parties as they are directors and/or officers of the Corporation.

Pursuant to the terms of the Debt Agreements, the Corporation has agreed to issue an aggregate of 12,079,964 units (the "Debt Units") to the arm's length parties in exchange for the cancellation of an aggregate of

$603,998.19 in debt owning to the arm's length parties and 1,160,000 common shares ("Debt Shares") to the non-arm's length parties in exchange for the cancellation of $58,000 in debt owing to the parties..

The Debt Units and Debt Shares are being issued at a deemed price of $0.05. Each Debt Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Debt Warrant"). Each Debt Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.08 per share at any time for a period of two (2) years from date of issuance.

The issuance of the Debt Shares and Debt Units are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the debt conversion are subject to a statutory four (4) month hold period.

Corporation contact: Herb Brugh

President and Director

Tel: 416.945.6630

