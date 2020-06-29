Superior Gold Inc. Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 29, 2020 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) announced today that all the resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held on June 25, 2020 via live audio webcast. A total of 42,039,043 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 43.28% of the common shares outstanding. The detailed results of the matters voted upon are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Chris Bradbrook 39,250,090 99.01 390,830 0.99 Tamara Brown 39,357,860 99.29 283,060 0.71 Rene Marion 39,233,490 98.97 407,430 1.03 Michael Mulroney 39,250,090 99.01 390,830 0.99 Mark Wellings 39,099,400 98.63 541,520 1.37

Voting results for the appointment of auditors:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld KPMG LLP 41,988,943 99.88 50,100 0.12

Re-approval of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan:

Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Omnibus Equity

Incentive Plan 30,972,772 98.52 466,230 1.48

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Company's meeting materials, including the management information circular dated May 11, 2020, which can be found on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the presentation given at the Meeting is available on the Company's website at https://superior-gold.com/investors/presentations.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

SOURCE Superior Gold