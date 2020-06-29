Azimut expands Drilling Program on the Elmer Gold Discovery

Symbol: AZM.TSX Venture

LONGUEUIL, June 29, 2020 - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is pleased to provide an update on the diamond drilling program on its wholly owned Elmer Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec (see Figures 1 and 2). A total of 6,399 metres (32 holes) has been drilled since late May 2020. Based on initial core examination, Azimut's management has decided to expand the ongoing program to 10,000 metres, from the 6,000 metres initially planned, to further assess the main target (ELM-1) and other previously identified targets (see press releases of January 14 and March 18, 2020). Assay results are pending.

Two rigs have drilled the following thus far:

5,610 metres (26 holes) to test the lateral and depth continuity of the Patwon Gold Discovery

255 metres (2 holes) to test other parts of the ELM-1 target

534 metres (4 holes) to test the ELM-2 and ELM-3 targets.

Drill hole locations are shown on Figures 3 and 4, and the coordinates are provided in Table 1. Samples from eleven (11) of the holes have been sent to the ALS Minerals laboratory in Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Visual observations from several holes support the expanded drilling program:

Significant quartz veining and pyrite (finely to coarsely disseminated pyrite, semi-massive to massive pyrite stringers)

Significant associated alteration (pervasive silica, sericite, chlorite, tourmaline and carbonates)

Presence of native gold grains.

Five main target areas (ELM-1 to ELM-5) are located within a highly prospective corridor 2.5 kilometres long by 1.0 kilometre wide, open at both ends. The target areas are mostly defined by induced polarization anomalies along several subparallel axes, for a cumulative length of at least 7 kilometres. As a first phase, the current program aims to assess the gold potential from surface to a vertical depth of 200 metres. To date, drilling has concentrated on ELM-1.

This press release was prepared by Dr. Jean-Marc Lulin, P.Geo., acting as Azimut's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut is a mineral exploration company whose core business is centred on target generation and partnership development. The Company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system) enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and has 65.7 million shares outstanding. Azimut's competitive edge against exploration risk is founded on systematic regional-scale data analysis and multiple concurrently active projects.

