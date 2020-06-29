Magna Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Options

TORONTO, June 29, 2020 - Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR, OTCQB: MGLQF) (“Magna” or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 2,250,000 incentive stock options to purchase common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option incentive plan. Such options are exercisable at a price of $0.98 for a period of five years. The Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period which will expire on October 30, 2020.



About Magna Gold Corp.

Magna Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold company engaged in operations, development, exploration, and acquisitions in Mexico. Its primary asset is the San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes.

The Company's shares trade on the TSXV under the trading symbol "MGR" and OTCQB under the trading symbol "MGLQF". Magna takes social license seriously and employ local community members and services in its operations.

For more information, please visit www.magnagoldcorp.com or contact Francisco Arturo Bonillas Zepeda, the Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and a Director of the Company.

Francisco Arturo Bonillas Zepeda

CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director

E: abonillas@magnagoldcorp.com

T: 647.259.1790

