Newmont Corporation Files Early Warning Report

DENVER, June 29, 2020 - Newmont Corp. ("Newmont") announced today that on June 27, 2020, 3,034,393 warrants (each, a "Warrant") of Quebec Precious Metals Corp. ("QPM") held by Goldcorp Inc. ("Goldcorp"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, expired in accordance with their terms (the "Expiration"). Each Warrant was exercisable for one common share of QPM (each, a "Common Share").

Prior to the Expiration, Newmont beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 10,541,042 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 3,034,393 Warrants, representing approximately 53.6% of the issued and outstanding Warrants. If Newmont were to have exercised all of its Warrants, it would have held 13,575,435 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis).

Upon the Expiration, Newmont, now owns 10,541,042 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 0% of the issued and outstanding Warrants.

The expired Warrants were originally held for investment purposes. Newmont may, based on its future evaluation of QPM, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease its shareholdings as circumstances require through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Newmont's address is 6363 South Fiddler's Green Circle, Suite 800, Greenwood Village, CO, 80111. QPM is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its address is 1080, Côte Du Beaver Hall, Bureau 2101, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, H2Z 1S8. A copy of the early warning report filed by Newmont in connection with the Expiration is available on QPM's SEDAR profile.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

