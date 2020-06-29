Mako Mining announces intention to rely on BC Instrument 51-516

TSX-V: MKO; OTCQB: MAKOF

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2020 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSX-V: MKO) (OTCQB: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") today announces that it is relying on the temporary blanket relief provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators, pursuant to BC Instrument 51-516 - Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials, to postpone the filing of its executive compensation disclosure until such time as such executive compensation disclosure is filed and delivered to shareholders as part of the Company's management information circular (the "Circular") relating to its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on August 27, 2020 (the "Meeting").

In light of current advice from governmental and medical authorities on public gatherings, Mako is, for the time-being, encouraging shareholders and others not to attend the Meeting in person. Instead, shareholders should vote their shares prior to the Meeting as per the voting and proxy instructions that will be set out in the Circular and participate in the Meeting by way of conference call. Further details with respect to the conference call are expected to be included in the Circular.

On behalf of the Board,

Akiba Leisman

Chief Executive Officer

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration firm. The Company is developing its high-grade San Albino gold project in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. Mako's primary objective is to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospective targets in Nicaragua.

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on certain expectations and assumptions, including that the Company will hold its Meeting on August 27, 2020, as scheduled, and that such Meeting shall include a conference call line for attendees to participate. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risk that there is a resurgence of COVID-19 and the Company is forced to reschedule its physical Meeting, and the risk that the Company is unable to set up a conference call line for its Meeting. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available and is included for the purposes of providing investors with the Company's plans and expectations with respect to the filing of its executive compensation disclosure in connection with its Meeting, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

