Leocor Names Alexander "Sandy" Stares to the Board Of Directors

Vancouver, June 29, 2020 - Leocor Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Leocor") (CSE:LECR) (CNSX:LECR.CN) is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved the appointment of Alexander "Sandy" Stares to serve on the Board effective June 29, 2020. The new appointment follows the resignation of Christopher Cooper, a Director of the Company since August 20, 2018.

Mr. Stares has over 25 years experience in mineral exploration, spanning a variety of Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Yukon. He has also completed several tours prospecting in Indonesia and Mexico.

"We're very happy to add Sandy to the board, he brings a wealth of local knowledge to the team," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "I've known Sandy for years now, he brings valuable experience as a true prospector, and one that knows Atlantic Canada as well as anybody. He strengthens our plans in Newfoundland and will add immediate value as we plan and begin to execute exploration work at our Dorset project," continued Mr. Klenman.

Prior to forming his own Contracting Company, Stares Prospecting Ltd., Mr. Stares worked with IndoMetals, Rubicon Minerals Corp., Freewest Resources of Canada, New Millenium, Lac Des Isle Mines, and Noranda. He was instrumental in the discovery of the H-Pond Gold Prospect and the Lost Pond Uranium Prospect. He also discovered numerous major mineral occurrences in Canada and abroad which have been the subject of extensive exploration programs.

Mr. Stares has served as President and CEO of Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV:MEK) since December of 2007 and is also currently a director of White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV:WHM), a director of the Qalipu Development Corporation and an alternate Director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Prospectors Association.

In February of 2013, Mr. Stares was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to his Peers, Community, Canada and the Prospecting Community. He was also one of the recipients of the PDAC "Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year" Award in March of 2007.

Prior to his exploration career, Mr. Stares served in the Canadian Air Force for 15 years and was awarded the Deputy Commander in Chief of NORAD "Certificate of Achievement" Award for exceptional performance.

About Leocor Ventures Inc.

Leocor is a British Columbia-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a focus in Canada. Leocor is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "LECR". Leocor has an option agreement with Nexus Gold Corp. on the Dorset Gold Project in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, pursuant to which Leocor has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dorset Gold Project on the terms and conditions set out therein. The Dorset Gold Project is subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty on commercial production.

