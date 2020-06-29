Menü Artikel
U.S. Western Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference June 30th

14:35 Uhr  |  CNW

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, June 29th, 2020 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming U.S. Western Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 9:00 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:15 AM ET, on Tuesday, June 30th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/063020MiningVICAgendaPR

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"We are pleased to host the U.S. Western Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference and highlight the achievements of our resource companies," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "On behalf of the entire team, we proudly welcome special guests and keynote presenters: Former Governor of Idaho, Butch Otter and Byron King, Research Geologist and Editor, Agora Financial Services to this signature event."

June 30th Agenda:

Eastern Time
ET

Presentation

Tickers

9:15 AM

Welcoming Remarks: Former Governor of Idaho, Butch Otter

9:30 AM

Keynote Presentation: "Everything Else Has Crashed... Why Not the Dollar?"

Byron King, Research Geologist and Editor, Agora Financial Services

10:00 AM

First Cobalt Corp.

(OTCQX: FTSSF | TSX-V: FCC)

10:30 AM

Fiore Gold Ltd.

(OTCQB: FIOGF | TSX-V: F)

11:00 AM

Phoenix Copper Ltd.

(OTCQX: PXCLF | AIM: PXC)

11:30 AM

Brixton Metals Corp.

(OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB)

12:00 PM

Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

(OTCQX: ELYGF | TSX-V: ELY | FRA: I4U)

12:30 PM

Corvus Gold, Inc.

(OTCQX: CORVF | TSX: KOR)

1:00 PM

Barksdale Resources Corp.

(OTCQB: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO)

1:30 PM

First Vanadium Corp.

(OTCQX: FVANF | TSX-V: FVAN)

2:00 PM

NioCorp Developments Ltd.

(OTCQX: NIOBF | TSX: NB)| FSE: 1PY

2:30 PM

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

(TSX-V: ARS)

3:00 PM

Aurcana Corp.

(OTCQX: AUNFF | TSX-V: AUN)

3:30 PM

Silver One Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: SLVRF | TSX-V: SVE)

4:00 PM

Fremont Gold Ltd.

(OTCQB: FRERF | TSX-V: FRE)

4:30 PM

Desert Hawk Gold Corp.

Private Company

5:00 PM

Tectonic Metals Inc.

(TSX-V: TECT)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com



Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com ; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
Neuste Artikel
