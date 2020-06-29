Brigadier Announces the Appointment of Oscar Mendoza as Special Advisor, Mexico

Vancouver, June 29, 2020 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (TSXV: BRG) (the "Company" or "Brigadier") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Oscar Mendoza as Special Advisor, Mexico. Mr. Mendoza, with extensive experience in the resource and capital markets sector, will begin reviewing and generating opportunities in Mexico that align with Brigadier's plan for growth.

Oscar Mendoza was born and raised in Mexico and currently resides near the city of Monterrey, Mexico. Mr. Mendoza is a Graduate of The University of North Texas in the United States where he completed his undergraduate degree with Honors in Political Science and Finance. After five years of work experience in the U.S. Mr. Mendoza moved to Japan where he obtained his MBA at the International University of Japan. He graduated as Salutatorian for his class while completing full course requirements in four distinct concentration areas. Mr. Mendoza then went on to work for investment banks including Morgan Stanley and Frontier Securities, covering Natural Resources & Energy sectors. He actively led and successfully closed several financing transactions in equity capital markets with a focus on mining and resource companies and has facilitated and structured several custom tailored debt and investment banking transactions for mining companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange, Australian Stock Exchange and Mongolian Stock Exchange.

Mr. Mendoza is frequently invited as guest speaker for various panel discussions and conferences held in Beijing, Hong Kong and Ulaanbaatar including such events as Power Asia and Mines & Money. He is also a recurrent editorial expert for several Mexican Local Newspapers and a Local Television Show where his area of expertise and advice are shared with large audiences. Mr. Mendoza has also served as board member with various leading companies and has provided finance related lectures to graduate students at the Autonomous University of Coahuila (UAC) in Northern Mexico.

Ranjeet Sundher, CEO, remarks, "Brigadier is embarking on an aggressive growth trajectory, targeting overlooked gold and silver assets in stable jurisdictions with demonstrable potential for rapid advancement. Mr. Mendoza brings a wealth of experience in the sector, particularly in Mexico. I'm very pleased to welcome him as a Special Advisor and believe his experience and skill set will be instrumental as we move forward."

About Brigadier Gold

Brigadier Gold Ltd. was formed to leverage what we believe will be the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

