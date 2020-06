Val-d'Or Mining Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2020) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("Val-d'Or Mining" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on June 26, 2020.

At the meeting shareholders elected four directors, being Frank Mariage, Glenn J. Mullan, Lukas Shewchuk and C. Jens Zinke. Shareholders appointed MNP LLP as Val-d'Or Mining's auditor for the ensuing year.

Andrew Pepper has been a valued and long-standing director of the company since September 11, 2014, and did not stand for re-election as a director at the meeting. The board very sincerely thanks Mr. Pepper for his hard work, dedication and efforts to the business and affairs of the Company over the past many years and wishes him all the very best in his future endeavours.

Following the shareholder meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary Rico De Vega Chief Operating Officer: C. Jens Zinke Vice President, Exploration: Michael P. Rosatelli

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 1,311,350 common shares at a per share price of $0.15 for a period of 5 years.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

President & Chief Executive Officer

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 819-824-2808

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.



THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58750