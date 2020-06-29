Defense Metals Corp. Files Updated Technical Report for its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Carbonatite Deposit

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2020 - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V: DEFN) (OTCQB:DFMTF) (FSE:35D) is pleased to announce the filing of an updated technical report titled "Technical Report on the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property, British Columbia, Canada" having an effective date of June 27, 2020 (the "Technical Report"), prepared for Defense Metals by Kristopher J. Raffle, B.Sc., P.Geo. and Steven J. Nicholls, B.A.Sc., MAIG, each of whom are "qualified persons" within the meaning of NI 43-101 (defined herein). The Technical Report was prepared to disclose the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") with respect to the Company's 1,708 hectare (4,220 acre) Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) Project located near Prince George, British Columbia (BC), Canada that was previously announced on May 13, 2020. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Highlights:

49% increase in overall tonnage 1 of Updated Wicheeda REE Project MRE based on the results of 2019 diamond drilling of 13 holes totaling 2,007.5 metres;

of Updated Wicheeda REE Project MRE based on the results of 2019 diamond drilling of 13 holes totaling 2,007.5 metres; 30% increase in overall average grade 1 , in part though the incorporation of potentially economically significant praseodymium not previously estimated;

, in part though the incorporation of potentially economically significant praseodymium not previously estimated; Conversion of 4,890,000 tonnes to Indicated Resources 1 previously defined as Inferred;

previously defined as Inferred; Increased Inferred Resources by 730,000 tonnes in comparison to Defense Metals Initial Wicheeda MRE 1 ; and

; and Potential for expansion of the Wicheeda Deposit to the north and west in the down plunge direction.

The updated Wicheeda MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 4,890,000 tonnes averaging 3.02% LREO (Light Rare Earth Oxide), in addition to Inferred Mineral Resource of 12,100,000 tonnes averaging 2.90% LREO reported at a cut-off grade of 1.5% LREE (sum of cerium (Ce), lanthanum (La), neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), and samarium (Sm); in addition to niobium (Nb) percentages as metal). The lower cut-off grade was established based on consideration of metal price and concentrate payable, metallurgical recovery, and operating cost assumptions and uncertainty. The resource, constrained by applying a conceptual Lerchs-Grossmann (LG) pit shell, is provided in Table 1 below, which includes a review of the MRE at a range of cut-off grades.

Table 1: Indicated and Inferred Resources for LREE and Sensitivity Analysis

Category Cutoff

(TOTAL

METAL%2) Tonnes >

Cutoff

(tonnes) Grade > Cutoff Ce

(%) La

(%) Nd

(%) Pr

(%) Sm

(%) Nb

(%) LREE3

(%) LREO4

(%) Indicated 1.0 5,150,000 1.22 0.91 0.26 0.10 0.02 0.02 2.52 2.95 1.5 4,890,000 1.26 0.94 0.26 0.11 0.02 0.02 2.58 3.02 2.0 3,950,000 1.35 1.01 0.28 0.11 0.02 0.02 2.77 3.25 2.5 2,390,000 1.53 1.14 0.31 0.13 0.02 0.02 3.12 3.66 3.0 1,140,000 1.76 1.31 0.35 0.15 0.02 0.02 3.57 4.19 3.5 500,000 2.01 1.48 0.38 0.17 0.02 0.02 4.05 4.75 Inferred 1.0 13,770,000 1.13 0.83 0.25 0.10 0.04 0.02 2.33 2.72 1.5 12,100,000 1.20 0.89 0.27 0.10 0.02 0.04 2.48 2.90 2.0 8,890,000 1.33 0.99 0.29 0.11 0.02 0.03 2.75 3.22 2.5 5,320,000 1.50 1.13 0.33 0.13 0.03 0.03 3.11 3.65 3.0 2,670,000 1.70 1.29 0.37 0.14 0.03 0.02 3.53 4.14 3.5 1,190,000 1.90 1.45 0.41 0.16 0.04 0.02 3.95 4.63

1 In comparison to Defense Metals Initial Wicheeda MRE. Details with respect to the Initial Wicheeda REE Deposit MRE are summarized in the Defense's NI 43-101 technical report titled "Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, British Columbia, Canada" effective date of June 20, 2019 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. 2 Total Metal % cut-off expressed as the sum of Ce+La+Nd+Pr+Sm+Nb percentages 3 LREE % sum of light rare earth element Ce+La+Nd+Pr+Sm percentages 4 LREO % sum of light rare earth elements expressed as oxides Ce 2 O 3 +La 2 O 3 +Nd 2 O 3 +Pr 2 O 3+ Sm 2 O 3

Notes for Resource Table:

The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Steven J. Nicholls (M AIG), and Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., with geological modelling contribution by Kristopher J. Raffle. P.Geo. of APEX Geoscience Ltd. and a director of Defense Metals, in accordance with CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, with an effective date of June 27, 2020.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to allow for the classification of the indicated and inferred resources tabulated as a measured mineral resource, however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of the indicated and inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated or measured mineral resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future.

Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 1.5% LREE (light rare element, sum of Ce, La, Nd, Pr; in addition to Nb, and Sm %'s).

The cut-off grade includes the following considerations:

Metal prices of: Ce = US$2.11/kg; La = US$2.10/kg; Nd = US$51.44/kg; Pr = US$56.96/kg ; Nb = US$30.29/kg; Sm = US$2.07/kg; Exchange rate of 0.75 US$:C$; Concentrate production grades of: Ce = 23.7%; La = 17.9%; Nd = 5.3%; Pr=1.8% ; Nb = 0.5%; Sm = 0.01%; Concentrate payable of 80%; Hydromet refining charges of C$0.70/kg concentrate; Offsite Transport costs of C$180/t;

No royalties have been applied (A 2% royalty payable to the Vendor adds LREE 0.02% to the cut-off item which is beyond the accuracy of the cut-off item and has no material impact to the resource estimate.

The resources are constrained by resource pit shell generated using the following inputs:

Mining cost of C$3.50/t; Waste mining costs of C$3.25/t; Process Costs of C$40/t (includes $10/t for transporting from pit to mill); G&A Costs of C$7/t Process Recoveries: Ce = 85.7%; La = 85.7%; Nd = 85.7%; Pr = 85.7%; Nb = 57.0%; Sm = 85.7% Overall pit slope angles of 45 o .



The resource is classified according to the CIM "Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines" dated November 29th, 2019 and CIM "Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" dated May 10th, 2014.

Factors that may affect the estimates include: metal price and concentrate payable assumptions, changes in interpretations of mineralization geometry, continuity of REE mineralization zones, changes to kriging assumptions, metallurgical recovery assumptions, operating cost assumptions, confidence in the modifying factors, including assumptions that surface rights to allow mining infrastructure to be constructed will be forthcoming, delays or other issues in reaching agreements with regulatory authorities and stakeholders, and changes in land tenure requirements or in permitting requirements.

See the Defense Metals' news release dated May 13, 2020 for additional summary details regarding the MRE and see the Technical Report available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There are no material differences in the mineral resources contained in the Technical Report from those disclosed in the May 13, 2020 news release.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

The Wicheeda Deposit Mineral Resources have an effective date of June 27, 2020. The qualified persons responsible for the resource estimate are Steven J. Nicholls (M AIG), and Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., with geological modelling contribution by Kristopher J. Raffle. P.Geo. of APEX Geoscience Ltd. and a director of Defense Metals, in accordance with CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101.

About the Wicheeda REE Property

The 1,708 hectare Wicheeda REE Property, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is nearby to infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway and major highways.

Geologically, the property is situated in the Foreland Belt and within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a major continental geologic feature. The Foreland Belt contains part of a large alkaline igneous province, stretching from the Canadian Cordillera to the southwestern United States, which includes several carbonatite and alkaline intrusive complexes hosting the Aley (niobium), Rock Canyon (REE), and Wicheeda (REE) deposits.

About Defense Metals Corp.

Defense Metals is an advanced mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of green energy technologies, such as, high strength, light weight, rare earth magnets. Defense Metals' primary focus is to exercise its option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB, and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol of "35D".

