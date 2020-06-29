International Prospect Ventures Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2020) - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on June 26, 2020.

At the meeting shareholders elected five directors, being Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, Glenn J. Mullan, Dr. Robert I. Valliant, Martin J. Walter and Dr. C. Jens Zinke. Shareholders appointed MNP LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year.

Andrew Pepper has been a valued and long-standing director of the Company since February 18, 2010, and did not stand for re-election as a director at the meeting. The board very sincerely thanks Mr. Pepper for his hard work, dedication and efforts to the business and affairs of the Company over the past many years and wishes him all the very best in his future endeavours.

The Board welcomes Mr. Martin Walter as a director of the Company. He has over 20 years of exploration and mine geology experience on precious metal projects worldwide. He is currently Chief Executive Officer at Nubian Resources Ltd. He has also served as a Director of, and led a number of junior mining and development companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange including Forrester Resources Corp., Treasury Metals Inc. and Aquiline Resources Inc. Mr. Walter holds a BSc. Degree in Geology from the University of Ballarat, Australia and an MBA from the University of Toronto.

Following the shareholder meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

President & Chief Executive Officer Martin J. Walter Chairman of the Board Glenn J. Mullan Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary Rico De Vega Vice President, Exploration Scott Jobin-Bevans

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 665,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.115 for a period of 5 years.

