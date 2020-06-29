Durango Welcomes Julie Lemieux to its Board of Directors

Vancouver, June 29, 2020 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Julie Lemieux to its board of directors.

Ms. Lemieux has over 25 years of experience in team leadership, project management, business development and continuous improvement strategy implementation. A graduate from Laval University, Julie holds a Bachelor of Science in Geomatics.

Most recently, Ms. Lemieux has worked as a senior consultant for Planifika Inc., a consulting firm specializing in helping companies develop an asset management mindset based on the Institute of Asset Management principles and ISO 55001 standards. She is also the Vice President of North American Operations for EXMceuticals Inc., an emerging player in the international medical cannabis industry in Europe. Previously Ms. Lemieux managed strategic projects, including working with the Metis Nation of Alberta and its regions through Indigenous consultation, support, and advice on environmental services aligned with community concerns and values.

Marcy Kiesman, Durango CEO stated, "We very excited to have Julie join our team as she brings a wealth of experience to our Board. As a French Canadian, she is familiar with many aspects of mining as she has worked in industry, for government and with First Nation groups. We are particularly impressed with Julie's extensive financial network in eastern Canada, especially given our plans for an exploration program in Quebec this year. We are confident that having Julie on our team will enhance the sophistication of our Board and shareholder base and will also help us strengthen shareholder communication during this exciting time for our company."

Durango has granted 1,100,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years to its directors and officers and consultants as per its 10% TSX rolling plan. Of this amount, Ms. Lemieux was granted an option to purchase 250,000 common shares.

