Titan Mining Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2020 - Titan Mining Corp. (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) announces that, at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2020, shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at eight, and each of the eight nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 14, 2020, were elected as directors of the Company.



A summary of the results for the election of Titan’s Board of Directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld Number % Number % Number % John Boehner 77,344,442 92.39 - - 6,368,796 7.61 Lenard Boggio 83,704,238 99.99 - - 9,000 0.01 James Gowans 77,344,442 92.39 - - 6,368,796 7.61 William Mulrow 83,704,238 99.99 - - 9,000 0.01 Purni Parikh 83,704,238 99.99 - - 9,000 0.01 George Pataki 83,709,238 100.00 - - 4,000 0.00 Donald Taylor 83,708,238 99.99 - - 5,000 0.01 Richard Warke 83,704,238 99.99 - - 9,000 0.01

Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to set the auditor’s remuneration.

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine ("ESM") located in New York State. ESM is a group of zinc mines which started production in the early 1900s.

