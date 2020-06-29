Titan Mining Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2020 - Titan Mining Corp. (TSX:TI) (“Titan” or the “Company”) announces that, at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2020, shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at eight, and each of the eight nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 14, 2020, were elected as directors of the Company.
A summary of the results for the election of Titan’s Board of Directors is provided below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Number
%
John Boehner
77,344,442
92.39
-
-
6,368,796
7.61
Lenard Boggio
83,704,238
99.99
-
-
9,000
0.01
James Gowans
77,344,442
92.39
-
-
6,368,796
7.61
William Mulrow
83,704,238
99.99
-
-
9,000
0.01
Purni Parikh
83,704,238
99.99
-
-
9,000
0.01
George Pataki
83,709,238
100.00
-
-
4,000
0.00
Donald Taylor
83,708,238
99.99
-
-
5,000
0.01
Richard Warke
83,704,238
99.99
-
-
9,000
0.01
Shareholders also voted in favour of the re-appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to set the auditor’s remuneration.
About Titan Mining Corporation
Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine (“ESM”) located in New York State. ESM is a group of zinc mines which started production in the early 1900s. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. The Company’s shares are listed under the symbol "TI" on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com.
