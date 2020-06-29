Prospero Appoints Interim CFO

Vancouver, June 29, 2020 - Prospero Silver Corp. (TSXV: PSL) (the "Company" or "Prospero") is pleased to announce that Grant Bosworth, a long-standing member of its board of directors, has agreed to accept appointment to the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer, filling the vacancy created by the previously announced resignation of David Huffer, pending the Company identifying a full-time replacement to join its management team. Mr. Bosworth has over thirty five years of experience in the minerals and mining, refinery/petrochemical and power generation industries. With extensive senior project management experience, he has guided the strategic positioning and growth of business units, while directing the business development function of major consulting firms.

For further information please contact:

William Murray

Chairman

Tel: 604 288 2553

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58811