Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement





TheNewswire - June 29th, 2020 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) announces that it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") with respect to the duration of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") (please see the Company's press releases dated May 19th, 2020). The outside date upon which final acceptance of the Private Placement will be granted by the TSX-V has been extended by 30 days. While the Company has closed a first tranche of the private placement it applied for an extension to accommodate investors who have been unable to complete their subscriptions due to delays caused by COVID-19.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.