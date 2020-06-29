Royal Coal Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary

Toronto, June 29, 2020 - Royal Coal Corp. (the "Company") announces that, Ms. Elia Crespo has resigned as the Corporate Secretary of the Company effective the date hereof. Ms. Crespo remains a director of the Company. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Ms. Carly Burk has been appointed as Corporate Secretary.

For more information, please contact:

Elia Crespo

Director

Tel: (416) 867-9087 ext 2321

Email: elia@griffis.ca

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

