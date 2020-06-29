Commerce Resources Corp. Updates Disclosure on Closed Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2020 - Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0) (the "Company" or "Commerce") announces that, further to its News Release of June 26, 2020, whereby it announced the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 6,686,939 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,203,649.02, it wishes to disclose the updated amount of finders' fees paid in connection with the Offering to cash finder's fees of $53,076.80 and 290,067 Finder's Warrants.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company with a particular focus on deposits of rare metals and rare earth elements. The Company is focused on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth Element Deposit in Quebec and the Upper Fir Tantalum-Niobium Deposit in British Columbia.

