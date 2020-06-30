Modern Meat to Resume Trading

Vancouver, June 29, 2020 - MODERN MEAT INC. (formerly, Navis Resources Corp.) (CSE: SUV) (the "Company") Further to its news release of June 26, 2020 announcing closing of its business combination and commencement of operations of Modern Meat Inc., the Company is pleased to announce that it anticipates that the Company's common shares will resume trading on the on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "MEAT" at market open on June 30, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Tara Haddad

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 604-395-0974

About Modern Meat

Following completion of the Business Combination, the Company's principal business operations will be that of Modern Meat. Modern Meat is engaged in the business of developing plant-based meat alternatives made from plants that are non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free and 100% vegan. Modern Meat's current product lineup includes the Modern Burger, Modern Crabcakes, Modern Meatball and Modern Crumble. These products are currently available for purchase at various retail locations in the BC Lower Mainland and on e-commerce platforms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: Modern Meat and Modern Meat's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; resumption of trading in the Company's common shares; and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release, including the resumption of trading, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

United States Advisory

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

