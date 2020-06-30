Horizon Minerals Limited: Appointment Of New Chairman

Perth, Australia - Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) wishes to advise that Mr Peter Bilbe will step down as Chair of the Company effective 1 July 2020 due to other work commitments, but will remain an Independent Non-Executive Director of Horizon.Non-Executive Director, Mr Ashok Parekh, will assume the role of Chair, serving alongside Mr Bilbe and Managing Director Mr Jon Price. All terms and conditions for Directors remain unchanged.Commenting on the transition of role of Horizon Chair, Mr Parekh said:"On behalf of the Horizon team, we would like to thank Peter for his invaluable contribution as Chair during his three and a half years and look forward to his continued active involvement as the Company moves into an exciting growth phase.""Together our Board has extensive corporate and mining industry experience, particularly in the West Australian Goldfields where we are aiming to build Horizon into a new mid-tier gold producer."





Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





