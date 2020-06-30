Hi Ho Silver Delays Third Quarter Results to August 14, 2020

Vancouver, June 29, 2020 - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC Pink: HHSRF) (FSE: H9T1) ("Hi Ho" or the "Company"), due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has delayed the release of its quarterly financial statements for the third period ended Jan. 31, 2020, which were due to be filed on SEDAR before the end of Monday, June 29, 2020.

Instead of filing the quarterly financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis before that deadline, the company will be relying on the 45-day filing and delivery extension provided by the British Columbia Securities Commission. Hi Ho expects that the quarterly financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis will be filed on or before Friday, August 14, 2020.

There have not been any material business developments since the company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter ended April. 30, 2020.

The company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 (Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions).

About the Company

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company dedicated to the exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral deposits and other mineral opportunities in North America and elsewhere.

For further information contact:

William G. Jorgenson

C. 778-989-0770

Email: bill@hihoresources.com

Website: www.hihoresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate', "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58863