Drill Program Completed on Sienna's PGE-Ni-Cu Slättberg Project in Sweden

Vancouver, June 30, 2020 - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (June 30, 2020) (the "Company") wishes to announce that the drill program on its PGE-Ni-Cu Slättberg project has been completed and the samples have now been sent to ALS for assaying. We anticipate receiving the assays back in 3-6 weeks.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources Inc. states, "We are pleased to complete this drill program on schedule and on budget. We anticipate the results back shortly. Not only are we expecting these drill results back, we anticipate being active on our other projects as well. We feel the junior mining market is as strong as we have seen in many years and the appetite from global investors for junior mining stocks is growing. We plan to have a very active second half of 2020 and look forward to what we uncover."

The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

