American Manganese Inc. Recognized by U.S. Secretary of Energy for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Efforts

Pilot Plant Optimization Testing for Lithium-ion Battery Material Recycling Expected to Continue

SURREY, June 30, 2020 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZ)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to be recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Energy, Dan Brouillette, for AMY's role in the lithium-ion battery recycling project with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Critical Materials Institute. In an oped published at RealClearEnergy, Secretary Brouillette addresses concerns for the United States' supply chain of critical materials, including rare earth elements (REE), and the overdependence on imports from China. With imports of 31 of the 35 critical minerals being greater than half of the United States annual consumption, Secretary Brouillette explains how the DOE is combining innovation with the private sector to win the critical minerals battle against China. These initiatives include the development of more efficient mineral extraction technology, material substitution, and recycling.

"Until our country can start mining and refining more of these materials or develop commercially viable substitutes, we must recycle as much critical mineral and REE content as we can from existing products," said the Secretary. Referencing "…two promising developments on recycling out of our [National] labs," Secretary Brouillette notes that "the second [development] involves recovering nickel, cobalt, and manganese from disassembled electric vehicle battery packs. A recent American Manganese Inc. project, on which DOE partnered, generated recycled products with purities greater than 98-percent of the 3 critical minerals."

The Energy Secretary's comments come at a critical time, following Benchmark Minerals' testimony to the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee last week in which Managing Director of Benchmark Minerals, Simon Moores, warns of a new global lithium-ion economy being created and led by China. "China is building the equivalent of one battery megafactory a week, the United States one every four months," Mr. Moores emphasized.

American Manganese expects to continue its lithium-ion battery material recycling pilot plant project and optimization testing once the purchase and delivery of specialized equipment is completed.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

