Vox Royalty Enters into Binding Agreement to Acquire Advanced Exploration Stage Gold Royalty on Part of the Bulong Gold Project

TORONTO, June 30, 2020 - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) ("Vox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Royalty Sale and Purchase Agreement dated June 29, 2020 pursuant to which Vox will acquire a royalty on select tenements within Black Cat Syndicate Limited's ("Black Cat") advanced exploration stage Bulong Gold Project (the "Bulong Royalty") for consideration of A$750,000 comprised of A$400,000 in cash and A$350,000 in Vox shares (the "Transaction"). The seller will be issued 99,202 Vox shares for the A$350,000 share portion of the consideration.

The Bulong Gold Project ("Bulong" or the "Project") is owned and operated by Black Cat and is located 25km east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. The proximity to Kalgoorlie provides Bulong with excellent infrastructure, including a sealed road and mains power which run through the project as well as potential future access to five regional gold mills within 50km. The Bulong tenements were consolidated by Black Cat prior to its admission to the ASX in January 2018 and cover an area of ~82km2. The Bulong Royalty tenements cover ~26km2 and include the following deposits with JORC (2012) compliant resource estimates: Myhree, Boundary, Queen Margaret, Melbourne United, Strathfield and the "up-dip" portion of the Trump resource which straddles the royalty tenure.

The acquisition of the Bulong Royalty from RPM Automotive Group Limited ("RPM") further demonstrates Vox's consistent strategy of identifying and acquiring royalties held by non-mining focussed companies – similar to Vox's historical royalty transactions with 3D printing and education company STEMify Limited, telecommunications company Vonex Limited and hearing technology company Nuheara Limited.

Transaction Highlights

Bulong is located within 50 km trucking distance of five regional gold mills

Provides exposure to an ongoing feasibility study which is assessing Myhree as a baseload producer with potential satellite mines at Queen Margaret, Melbourne United, Strathfield, Trump, Trump North and Boundary

Myhree contains an Indicated open-pit JORC resource of 580,000t @ 3.6 g/t for 67,000 ounces, an underground Inferred JORC resource of 572,000t @ 3.1 g/t for 58,000 ounces as well as an underground Inferred JORC resource of 275,000t @ 3.4 g/t for 30,000 ounces

The Feasibility Study is targeted for completion in the September 2020 quarter with most technical studies complete (environmental, geotechnical, hydrological, hydrogeological, and metallurgical)

Further exploration upside with all resources open at depth with good potential to also increase resources through extensional drilling, according to Black Cat

Since acquiring the project approximately two years ago Black Cat has drilled over 80,000m at Bulong

Riaan Esterhuizen, Executive Vice President of Vox stated: "Vox is excited to add this advanced exploration stage gold royalty with near-term development potential and considerable exploration upside to our growing portfolio. Black Cat has a strong management team with a track record of transitioning projects from exploration to mining and has made rapid progress at Bulong through a substantial amount of drilling and completion of various technical studies. This acquisition is consistent with our strategy of acquiring high quality royalties in Tier 1 jurisdictions such as Australia from unconventional sellers who are motivated to realize value for their shareholders by monetizing non-core assets."

Bulong Royalty-linked Resources as at March 31, 2020 (1)

Deposit Cut-off

Grade

(g/t) Measured Indicated Inferred Myhree Open Pit 1 - 580Kt @ 3.6 g/t for 67Koz 572Kt @ 3.1 g/t for 58Koz Myhree Undergound 2 - - 275Kt @ 3.4 g/t for 30Koz Boundary Open Pit 1 - 124Kt @ 2.2 g/t for 9Koz 351Kt @ 1.9 g/t for 21Koz Boundary Underground 2 - - 150Kt @ 2.3 g/t for 11Koz Queen Margaret Open Pit 1 - 36Kt @ 2.2 g/t for 3Koz 154Kt @ 1.7 g/t for 9Koz Queen Margaret Underground 2 - - 72Kt @ 2.4 g/t for 6Koz Melbourne United Open Pit 1 - - 67Kt @ 2.8 g/t for 6Koz Melbourne United Underground 2 - - 29Kt @ 3g/t for 3Koz Strathfield Open Pit 0.7 - - 171Kt @ 1.7g/t for 9Koz Strathfield Underground 2 - - 13Kt @ 3g/t for 1Koz Trump Open Pit 0.7 - 57Kt @ 2.5 g/t for 5Koz 390Kt @ 1.9g/t for 24Koz Trump Underground 2 - - 149Kt @ 2.7g/t for 13Koz

Notes to the Minerals Resources Table:

i. Source: Black Cat, ASX Announcement: Bulong Resource Jumps by 21% to 294,000oz, 31 March 2020. ii. The Trump Open Pit and Underground resource straddles the royalty tenure with the "up-dip" portion royalty-linked. No breakdown of the resource across the royalty and non-royalty tenure is available. iii. Rounding may result in minor discrepancies in totals.

(1) For more information on the Bulong Gold Project, please visit the Black Cat website at www.blackcatsyndicate.com.au.

Royalty Terms

The royalty was created when RPM (formerly Kairiki Energy Ltd.) farmed out its mineral tenements in 2009. The royalty covers nine tenements, including four mining leases, four prospecting leases and one exploration license. The royalty rate is a 1.0% net smelter return royalty.

Transaction Closing

Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur before the end of September 2020. Closing of the Transaction will occur following satisfaction of customary conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the execution of standard assignment agreements. Vox will use current cash on hand to fund the payment of the cash consideration for the Transaction.

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting Limited and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a growth and precious metals focused mining royalty and streaming company. Vox holds a portfolio of 40 royalties and streaming assets and 1 royalty option. Vox's interests span seven jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Madagascar. Vox has royalties on producing mines in addition to royalties over many long-life, development-stage assets. Recognizing the upside potential of exploration success, Vox also acquires and holds a portfolio of royalties over exploration-stage assets. Vox has been the fastest growing royalty & streaming acquisition company since January 2019, announcing 15 separate royalty transactions. Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

Technical and Third Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release relating to the Bulong Gold Project is based on information publicly disclosed by Black Cat and based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the Bulong Gold Project. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from Black Cat is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by Black Cat may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interest. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% of the entire project and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production of a property.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, information relating to a potential royalty acquisition, the ability of Vox to continue to complete acquisitions and the ability of the Vox management team to continue to focus on acquisitions. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Vox. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks:

there is no assurance that the Bulong Royalty acquisition will be completed;

there is no assurance that the required approvals for the Bulong Royalty acquisition, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange will be obtained;

there is no assurance that Vox will be able to use current cash on hand to fund the acquisition of the Bulong Royalty;

there is no assurance that the Feasibility Study for the Bulong Gold Project will be completed as scheduled;

there is no assurance that Vox will be able to continue to successfully negotiate the purchase of royalties; and

new laws or regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; and

the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies, and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statement prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Vox cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to do so, Vox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

