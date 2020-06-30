Robex Resources Inc.: Renewed Confidence in Directors, Auditors and Management

QUEBEC CITY, June 30, 2020 - Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" and/or "the Company") (TSXV: RBX / FWB: RB4)



2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

On June 26, 2020, the Company held their annual general meeting of shareholders via live video webcast.

At this meeting, the following directors were re-elected for a one-year term: Mr. Georges Cohen, Mr. Richard Faucher, Mr. Benjamin Cohen, Mr. Claude Goulet, Mr. Michel Doyon, Mr. Christian Marti and Mr. Julien Cohen.

Robex Resources Inc. shareholders voted in favor of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l/s.e.n.c.r.l., who will be responsible for the audit of the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Board of Directors: renewed confidence in the Management team

Following the Annual General Meeting and in view of the results, the Board of Directors also renewed its confidence in the Management team.

In addition, the Board of Directors decided, by decision of its independent members, to grant 3,000,000 stock options to Mr. Georges Cohen; recall here that at his request, no option was issued to him at the last option issue made by the Company in November 2019.

These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Company. All options vest on their date of grant and each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company at a price of CND $0.35 per common share for a period of five (5) years from June 29, 2020.

Robex currently has 591,009,566 common shares issued and outstanding. Under the Company’s Stock Option Plan, a maximum of 34,770,600 common shares are available to be issued pursuant to the exercise of options at this time. Including this grant of options for 3,000,000 common shares, a total of 15,250,000 common shares have been reserved for issuance pursuant to outstanding option grants. There are 6,520,600 further common shares remaining available for issuance at this time with respect to future option grants.

This news release contains statements that may be considered “forecast information” or “forecast statements” in terms of security rights. These forecasts are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. These differences can be attributed to many factors, including market volatility, the impact of the exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, mispricing, the environment (hardening of regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable operating conditions, political risks inherent in mining in developing countries, changes in government policies or regulations (laws and policies), an inability to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government agencies, or any other risk associated with mining and development. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange or the Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes no responsibility for the authenticity or accuracy of this news release.