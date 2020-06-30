Kintavar Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

MONTR?AL, June 30, 2020 -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to announce the results of it Annual and Special Meeting (the “AGM”).

All the resolutions that were presented at the annual and special meeting on June 29, were approved by the shareholders. These resolutions include the nomination of the directors and the auditors as well as the renewal of the Stock Option Plan.

Shareholders elected Guy Le Bel and Richard Faucher and re-elected Kiril Mugerman, Mark Billings, Pierre Bertrand, David Charles and Maxime Lemieux to the Board of Directors.

Moreover, during the Board meeting, held after the meeting, all members of management have been re-appointed to their respective positions, and Mark Billings, David Charles and Maxime Lemieux will continue to form the audit committee.

The Board of Directors has also granted 1,415,000 stock options under its Stock Option Incentive Plan to directors, officers, consultants and employees at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. The options expire five (5) years from the date of grant on June 29, 2025.

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi Property

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Mitchi property (approx. 30,000 hectares, 100% owned) located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and/or manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type mineralization in the Western portion. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin. Kintavar also has exposure in the gold greenstones of Quebec by advancing the Anik Gold Project in a partnership with IAMGOLD.

