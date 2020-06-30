Pistol Bay Reports that Infinite Ore Doubles Drill Program on Fredart Property in Red Lake, Ontario

Vancouver, June 30, 2020 - Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (TSXV:PST); (Frankfurt:OQS2), (OTC:SLTFF) ("Pistol Bay" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that Infinite Ore Corp. (TSXV:ILI) plans to double its current 5 hole drill program to 10 holes on the Fredart Property located in the prolific Red Lake Mining District. The Fredart Property is 100% owned by Pistol Bay. Pursuant to an option agreement entered into between Infinite Ore Corp. and Pistol Bay, dated February 03, 2020, Infinite Ore Corp. has an option to earn up to an 80% undivided interest in the Pistol Bay Property.

Drilling to date has encountered massive to stringer sulphide mineralization which appears to be associated with banded iron formation horizons.

To date the drill program has intersected mineralization along strike at approximately 1.2 km to the east of the known core of the Cu-Ag mineralized area. The eastern area has seen little exploration and the target was selected by following a conductive and magnetic anomaly. In addition, drilling at Fredart has intersected mineralization at deeper levels than typically expected down to a depth of approximately 240 m. Previous drilling on the property had intersected mineralization principally from surface down to 150m depth. Until now 140 samples have been sent to SGS Laboratories for analysis.

The goal of the current drill program is to confirm and expand on the VMS mineralized zones, test for gold mineralization, and refine the Leapfrog 3D model.

Dr. Michel Bolly, PhD, P.Geo, the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has designed and is managing the current drill program on behalf of Infinite Ore, and is responsible for approving the technical contents of this press release.

