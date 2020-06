Happy Creek to Change AGM Date

Vancouver, June 30, 2020 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) (the "Company"), is providing an update on the date for its upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The Company wishes to announce that due to the anticipated delays in mailing and courier delivery times especially within the US, the date of the Company's Annual General Meeting has changed and will be held on or about August 14, 2020.

