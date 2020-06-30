Cerro de Pasco Resources Appoints Professor Bernhard Dold As Chief Technology Officer

CSE:CDPR

MONTRÉAL, June 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE:CDPR) ("CDPR" or the "Company") is excited to announce the appointment of Professor Bernhard Dold as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Company.

Dr. Dold has more than 25 years of experience in environmental mine waste management and sustainable mining around the world, with special emphasis on Peru and Chile. He has published over 70 papers, including three highly influential papers on the mine waste of Cerro de Pasco itself.

Professor Dold has, for over a decade advocated the virtues of reprocessing the immense over-ground waste deposits at Cerro de Pasco, not only as a means to permanently stem the production of acid water but also to exploit all values still contained there for the benefit of the local economy. Part of Bernhard Dold's unique proposition is to conceive multiple solutions towards a "zero waste" result. At a recent assembly hosted by the Mayor of Cerro de Pasco, he expressed his long-felt ambition to see Cerro de Pasco showing the world how to turn a nucleus of destruction into a nucleus of sustainable growth.

CDPR's decision to appoint Professor Dold as CTO is a strategic one, aimed at boosting the Company's research and development work to optimise solutions for re-treating tailings and waste at Cerro de Pasco. Bernhard's knowledge will undoubtedly guide the Company in its commitment to engage the latest technologies and know-how in every sphere of its business.

About Dr. Bernhard Dold

Prof. Dr. Bernhard Dold was Chair Professor in Applied Geochemistry until 04/2020 at the Luleå University of Technology, Luleå, Sweden and continues to act as Guest Professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP), Lima, Peru. He is also President of SUMIRCO (Sustainable Mining Research & Consultancy.EIRL), Chile. He taught and undertook research at the University de Chile, University de Concepción, Chile, University of Lausanne and Geneva, Switzerland, University of Waterloo, Canada, and at the International University of Andalucia (UNIA), Huelva, Spain. He received his Diploma degree in Geology (Dipl. Geol.) from the University of Bremen, Germany and his Ph.D. from the University of Geneva, Switzerland. His research and consultancy work has focused on biogeochemical and hydrogeological processes controlling element cycles in ground- and surface waters, soils, industrial waste environments, bioleaching operations, ore formation. In 2003 he started, together with 3 Master students the first scientific investigation of acid mine drainage formation at Cerro de Pasco.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is a resource management company, with a focus on applying the latest technology in the production of commodity metals through the treatment and reprocessing of all material resources, dumps, tailings, mining waste etc. at Cerro de Pasco in order to secure long-term economic prosperity. CDPR strives to meet to the highest level of environmental, social and legal compliance. CDPR provides extensive knowledge of Cerro de Pasco's challenges and potential, based on first-hand experience and a team of top experts.

