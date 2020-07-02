Cohiba Minerals Limited: Pernatty C & Horse Well Drilling program & Stage 2 update

Melbourne, Australia - Cohiba Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CHK) is pleased to announce that the Heritage Survey for the planned drilling programs at both Pernatty C and Horse Well will commence on July 6 (3 - 4 days duration) and is the final step prior to mobilising the drilling teams.The Kokatha Aboriginal Corporation (KAC) has done an excellent job of facilitating the field trip and will be accompanied by Australian Heritage Services and Euro Exploration who are overseeing Cohiba's field activities.The Company can also announce that it has received formal notification from the Deputy executive Director, Mineral Resources SA confirming the approval and subsequent transfer of 51% ownership of the Olympic Domain tenements to Cohiba.Cohiba's CEO, Andrew Graham says, "We are pleased that the Kokatha Aboriginal Corporation (KAC) has not only exited external administration in a healthy position but has hit the ground running in relation to facilitating the Heritage Surveys. We are grateful for their prompt action and professional approach.We look forward to the satisfactory completion of the Heritage Survey and the subsequent immediate deployment of drilling teams to Pernatty C and Horse Well to drill test our numerous targets.We also maintained a strong focus on achieving our strategic goal of acquiring 51% ownership of the Olympic Domain tenements and are pleased that this has been formally approved by the Deputy Executive Director for Mineral Resources, SA. We appreciate the promptness with which this was assessed and communicated."





