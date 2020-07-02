White Rock Minerals Ltd: Exploration Update - Last Chance Gold Target Alaska

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at the Last Chance Gold Prospect, located within its 100% owned Red Mountain Project in central Alaska.The initial field program is to undertake a comprehensive program of geological reconnaissance across the entire Last Chance gold anomaly, measuring 15km2 in area1. In conjunction with geological reconnaissance, a team of geologist samplers will undertake detailed soil geochemical sampling over the highly anomalous core area (>100ppb gold) defined by four contiguous first order stream catchments that extend over 3.5km of strike length east-west.Field work commenced June 15 with the establishment of a camp at Healy. Field crews have now completed 12 active days in the field with two days lost due to weather preventing helicopter access. To date the majority of the core area of interest has been covered with 1,185 soils samples collected (Figure 1) and submitted to the laboratory for analysis. Overall a program of 3,000 soil samples is planned across the whole target area. As expected sampling is hampered by snow restricting access along gullies and north facing slopes but the summer thaw is progressing rapidly with systematic sample coverage on track for completion during July. In addition to systematic soil sampling, the geological reconnaissance team has collected and submitted 274 rock chip samples (Figure 2) to the laboratory for analysis. Results for these soil and rock chip samples from the laboratory are awaited.Based on the successful definition of detailed targets from the geological reconnaissance and geochemical sampling, the Company is then planning to complete an initial 2,000m program of diamond core drilling commencing early August.To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E099B6DC





About White Rock Minerals Ltd:



White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.





Source:



White Rock Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

For further information, contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au For Media and Broker queries: Peta Baldwin Phone: +61-455-081-008 Cannings Purple Email: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au