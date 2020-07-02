Aurion Resources Ltd. Announces Trading on the OTCQX Market

St. John's, July 2, 2020 - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQXBest Market in the United States under the symbol "AIRRF", effective today. Aurion's common shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AU".

Mike Basha, President of Aurion states: "We are pleased to join the OTCQX Market. Our current and future investors will benefit from a stronger and more efficient platform to trade within the US that also provides us with significant additional market exposure."

Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The OTCQX® Best Market is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM).

The Company also announces in respect of its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), that due to the health implications and constraints associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is relying on the exemption provided in the B.C. Securities Commission Instrument 51-516 – Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials and similar exemptions provided by members of the Canadian Securities Administrators to postpone the Company's Annual General Meeting, including filing of its executive compensation disclosure for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 required under Section 9.3.1 (2.2) of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Company will include such executive compensation disclosure as well as its annual financial statement request form in the management information circular to be prepared in connection with the Meeting. Updates regarding the date and format of the Meeting will follow.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AU). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with B2 Gold Corp., Kinross Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Basha, President

Contact

Mark Santarossa, Vice President, Corporate Development, Cell: (416) 371-1325, Email: msantarossa@aurionresources.ca

