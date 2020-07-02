Consolidated Woodjam Copper Announces Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver, July 2, 2020 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Woodjam" or the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) announces that it has closed the private placement announced on June 2, 2020.
Closing consisted of the issuance of 5,000,000 non flow through units at a price of $0.04 per unit and 3,800,000 flow through shares at a price of $0.05 per flow through share, for total consideration of $390,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.08 until June 24, 2022. The proceeds will be used by Woodjam Copper to finance an exploration program at its 100% owned Woodjam project and for general working capital.
Woodjam paid a cash finders' fee totaling $3,240 in connection with this private placement.
All of the securities issued pursuant to this private placement, including any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Warrants forming part of the units, are subject to a hold period which expires on October 25, 2020.
About Woodjam Copper
Woodjam Copper trades on the TSX-V exchange and owns a 100% interest in the Woodjam North and Woodjam South projects in British Columbia.
For more information on Woodjam please visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!