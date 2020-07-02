Menü Artikel
U.S. Western Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

02.07.2020  |  CNW

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the U.S. Western Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference presentations are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://www.tinyurl.com/063020VICPostPR

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

June 30th Agenda:

Presentation

Tickers

Welcoming Remarks: Former Governor of Idaho, C.L. Butch Otter

Keynote Presentation: "Everything Else Has Crashed... Why Not the Dollar?"
Byron King, Research Geologist and Editor, Agora Financial

First Cobalt Corp.

(OTCQX: FTSSF | TSX-V: FCC)

Fiore Gold Ltd.

(OTCQB: FIOGF | TSX-V: F)

Phoenix Copper Ltd.

(OTCQX: PXCLF | AIM: PXC)

Brixton Metals Corp.

(OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB)

Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

(OTCQX: ELYGF | TSX-V: ELY)

Corvus Gold, Inc.

(OTCQX: CORVF | TSX: KOR)

Barksdale Resources Corp.

(OTCQB: BRKCF | TSX-V: BRO)

First Vanadium Corp.

(OTCQX: FVANF | TSX-V: FVAN)

NioCorp Developments Ltd.

(OTCQX: NIOBF | TSX: NB)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

(TSX-V: ARS)

Aurcana Corp.

(OTCQX: AUNFF | TSX-V: AUN)

Silver One Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: SLVRF | TSX-V: SVE)

Fremont Gold Ltd.

(OTCQB: FRERF | TSX-V: FRE)

Desert Hawk Gold Corp.

Private Company

Tectonic Metals Inc.

(TSX-V: TECT)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.



Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
