Bonterra Resources Inc. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Val-d'Or, July 2, 2020 - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") announces that Greg Gibson having resigned as President and CEO on June 30, 2020, has also resigned as a Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors effective immediately. As a result, the Company also announces that Cesar Gonzalez has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Gonzalez joined the board in April of 2020 and has been instrumental in assisting the Company through the recent corporate restructuring.

In addition, Bonterra is pleased to announce the appointment of Normand Champigny as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Champigny is a geological engineer with extensive experience with both public and private companies, both domestically and internationally and is currently the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Quebec Precious Metals Corp.. He has been involved in many facets of the mining industry, including engineering, project evaluation, and project management. Mr. Champigny is a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec and Director of Mining Matters. Until recently, Mr. Champigny was an Executive Committee Member of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada. He was Chair of the Board of Directors of Minalliance, an organization raising awareness about the mining industry in Quebec and highlighting its positive contribution to Quebec's social, economic, and environmental development. Mr. Champigny is a graduate from École Polytechnique in Montreal (B.A.Sc), University of British Columbia (M.A.Sc), and Paris School of Mines (Specialized Diploma in Geostatistics).

Cesar Gonzalez, Chairman of Bonterra commented: "Bonterra is very pleased to welcome Normand Champigny as an independent non-executive Director. His extensive experience in gold exploration and development, specifically in Quebec, will provide a greater depth to our Board. Bonterra plans to continue strengthening the team and advancing its assets."

