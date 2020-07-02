Menü Artikel
Minco Silver Corp. Provides the Annual General Meeting Results

02.07.2020  |  CNW
VANCOUVER, July 2, 2020 - Minco Silver Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV) (OTCQX: MISVF) (WKN: A0ESX5) is pleased to announce the following:

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on June 30, 2020 and all resolutions were approved.

Detailed voting results at the Meeting are set out as follows:

% Votes for

% Votes withheld

% Votes against

Number of Directors

89.31

N/A

10.69%

Ken Z. Cai

99.70

0.30

N/A

Maria Tang

99.69

0.31

N/A

George Lian

99.70

0.30

N/A

Tim Sun

99.70

0.30

N/A

Appointment of Auditors

99.62

0.38

N/A

Transact Other Business

89.21

N/A

10.79

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corp. is a TSX and OTCQX listed company focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company's primary focus is to advance our properties, the Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project, towards production. The Fuwan Silver Project and the Changkeng Gold Project are adjoined and are located approximately 45 kilometres southwest of Guangzhou City, China. We also seek to identify and acquire additional precious metal dominant projects that we believe will enhance shareholder value. For more information on Minco Silver, please visit the Company's website at www.mincosilver.ca or contact Jennifer Trevitt, at 1-888-288-8288 or (604) 688-8002 pr@mincosilver.ca

SOURCE Minco Silver Corp.



Contact
2060 - 1055 W. Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 3R5, Tel: (604)688-8002 Fax: (604)688-8030, Toll Free: (888)288-8288, E-mail: pr@mincomining.ca, Website: www.mincosilver.ca

