North Peak Resources Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

CALGARY, July 2, 2020 - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company") announces the grant of incentive stock options to acquire a total of 1,350,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.55 per share, such options to vest as to one-half immediately and the remaining one-half on July 2, 2021. The options expire five years from the date of grant. Options to acquire 950,000 Common Shares were granted to directors and officers of the Company and options to acquire 400,000 Common Shares were granted to consultants of the Company.Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR". The Company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in and to the Mike Leahy Property located 15 kilometres southwest of Kirkland Lake, Ontario and consisting of and to twenty-seven (27) mineral claims totaling approximately 500.3 hectares (see the Company's June 29, 2020 press release).

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.



