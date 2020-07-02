Seahawk Ventures Inc. Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, July 2, 2020 - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,000,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit (the "Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.00.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of Seahawk (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of Seahawk (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for three years from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for mineral exploration expenses in the Province of Quebec, and for general working capital purposes. A commission will be paid in connection with the Placement.

In other news Seahawk would also like to announce that we have sold the SkyX Property for cash and will retain a 2% N.S.R.

About Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Seahawk Ventures Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SHV), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR).

Seahawk owns four highly prospective properties in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada. During 2019 numerous highly anomalous to high grade Gold intersections were discovered on the properties.

This press release was prepared by Mitchell E. Lavery P.Geo., Seahawk Ventures Inc. President and non-arm's length Qualified Person, and is responsible for the content of this Press Release under NI-43-101.

For more information please contact Seahawk Ventures Inc. - seahawkventuresinc.com

Giovanni Gasbarro,

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

