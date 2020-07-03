New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Names Mac Jackson, Former VP of Exploration at Gold Standard Ventures to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, July 3, 2020 - New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSXV: NGLD) (FSE: BM5) announces Mac Jackson, P.Geo has joined the Company's advisory board as a technical advisor.

Maximilian Sali, CEO of New Placer Dome comments "Mr. Jackson is a Carlin expert in Nevada, having contributed to the discovery of several multi-million ounce gold deposits including two Newmont deposits and most recently Gold Standard Ventures, where he was VP of Exploration from 2014 to 2019. Mr. Jackson came highly recommended by the Liberty Gold technical team and we are pleased to have him join our technical advisory board."

Mr. Jackson has worked as an exploration geologist since receiving a Master of Science from the University of Nevada-Reno in 1988. Most of his career has been spent leading teams in the exploration for Carlin-type deposits in Nevada and managing exploration budgets of up to $20M. He has helped bring several deposits, including deep Carlin targets, from early exploration and discovery through development. He is an AIPG certified professional geologist.

The Company granted Mr. Jackson 200,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.52 per common share for a period of five (5) years. An additional 500,000 options have been granted to consultants at a price of $0.52 cents for a period of five (5) years.

About New Placer Dome Gold Corp.

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in Nevada. New Placer Dome's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture), hosts Carlin-style gold mineralization, previous run of mine heap leach production, and NI 43-101 indicated resources containing 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes) and inferred resources containing 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes)1. The Bolo Project, located 90 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada, is another core asset, similarly hosting Carlin-style gold mineralization. New Placer Dome also holds an option to acquire 100% of the Troy Canyon Project, located 120 km south of Ely, Nevada. New Placer Dome is run by a strong management and technical team consisting of capital market and mining professionals with the goal of maximizing value for shareholders through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristoper J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of New Placer Dome Corp., and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

______________________________ 1 Technical Report and updated estimate of mineral resources on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., effective January 15, 2020 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., CPG, Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo. and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ "Max Sali"

Max Sali, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold and other metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, adverse weather conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE New Placer Dome Gold Corp.