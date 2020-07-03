Mundoro Reports on Annual General Meeting Results and Options Grant

Vancouver, July 3, 2020 - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the voting results of the Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2020 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Board Members

Shareholders elected the following 4 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Director Nominee Percentage of Votes John Hoey

92.01% Teo Dechev

92.50% Michael Calyniuk

92.01% Nick Hatch

92.50%

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

The Company's shareholders voted in favor of all matters brought before the meeting. The results of voting will be filed at www.sedar.com.

Furthermore, the Company issued 1,545,000 stock options to its employees, consultants, officers and directors on June 30, 2020. The stock options were issued in accordance with Mundoro's Stock Option Plan, are exercisable into common shares of Mundoro at $0.12 (being the closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 29, 2020) over a five-year term.

On behalf of the Board,

Teo Dechev

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

About Mundoro Capital Inc.

Mundoro is a Canadian listed (TSXV: MUN) precious and base metal company focused on building value for its shareholders through directly investing in mineral projects that have the ability to generate future returns for shareholders. Mundoro has generated an attractive mineral project pipeline in Serbia and Bulgaria, as well as an investment in a producing gold mine in Bulgaria, in order to drive long-term growth and achieve shareholder return. Potential future returns for our shareholders from our mineral properties can be in various forms such as discovery of mineral resources, royalties, advance royalty payments from partners, an interest in production, dividend payments or sale of our interest in the mineral property.

For further information please contact:

Teo Dechev, CEO, President and Director of Mundoro Capital Inc. at +1-604-669-8055

