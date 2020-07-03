St-Georges Extends the Duration of Certain Warrants

Montreal, July 3, 2020 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) announces an extension to the term of 11,855,500 common share purchase warrants originally issued as part of a private placement with final tranche closed on January 17, 2020. The expiry date will be extended as follows:
Number of Warrants:
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
4,400,500
August 29, 2020
February 29, 2021
2,780,000
September 18, 2020
March 18, 2021
3,025,000
September 23, 2020
March 23, 2021
1,000,000
October 3, 2020
April 3, 2021
650,000
October 17, 2020
April 17, 2021
All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The Extension is subject to the approval of the CSE.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Vilhjalmur T. Vilhjalmsson"
VILHJALMUR THOR VILHJALMSSON President & CEO
About St-Georges
St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve the some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry.
The Company controls all the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel on the Julie Nickel Project & the Manicouagan Palladium Project on Quebec's North Shore and for lithium and rare metals in Northern Quebec and in the Abitibi region. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1
