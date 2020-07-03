St-Georges Extends the Duration of Certain Warrants

Number of Warrants: Original Expiry Date of Warrants: New Expiry Date of Warrants: 4,400,500 August 29, 2020 February 29, 2021 2,780,000 September 18, 2020 March 18, 2021 3,025,000 September 23, 2020 March 23, 2021 1,000,000 October 3, 2020 April 3, 2021 650,000 October 17, 2020 April 17, 2021

Montreal, July 3, 2020 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) announces an extension to the term of 11,855,500 common share purchase warrants originally issued as part of a private placement with final tranche closed on January 17, 2020. The expiry date will be extended as follows:

All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The Extension is subject to the approval of the CSE.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Vilhjalmur T. Vilhjalmsson"

VILHJALMUR THOR VILHJALMSSON

President & CEO

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve the some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry.

The Company controls all the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel on the Julie Nickel Project & the Manicouagan Palladium Project on Quebec's North Shore and for lithium and rare metals in Northern Quebec and in the Abitibi region. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1

