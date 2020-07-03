Menü Artikel
St-Georges Extends the Duration of Certain Warrants

15:07 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Montreal, July 3, 2020 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) announces an extension to the term of 11,855,500 common share purchase warrants originally issued as part of a private placement with final tranche closed on January 17, 2020. The expiry date will be extended as follows:

Number of Warrants:

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

4,400,500

August 29, 2020

February 29, 2021

2,780,000

September 18, 2020

March 18, 2021

3,025,000

September 23, 2020

March 23, 2021

1,000,000

October 3, 2020

April 3, 2021

650,000

October 17, 2020

April 17, 2021

All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The Extension is subject to the approval of the CSE.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Vilhjalmur T. Vilhjalmsson"

VILHJALMUR THOR VILHJALMSSON
President & CEO

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve the some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry.

The Company controls all the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel on the Julie Nickel Project & the Manicouagan Palladium Project on Quebec's North Shore and for lithium and rare metals in Northern Quebec and in the Abitibi region. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


