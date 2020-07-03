Tri Origin Debt Resettlement of $200,000

Aurora, July 3, 2020 - Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:TOE) (the "Company") wishes to provide an update regarding its arrangement to settle a portion of outstanding debt owed by the Company to Dr Robert Valliant, the CEO of the Company (the "Creditor") through a share issuance and also to advise that the Creditor has agreed to write-off an additional portion of debt owing to him as a goodwill gesture. This elimination of debt will assist the Company in positioning itself to aggressively resume exploration at its key gold properties.

As reported in Tri Origin news release dated May 28, 2020 the Company had reached an agreement with the Creditor to settle a portion of debt owed by the Company to the Creditor in respect of operating expenses, rent arears, management fees and interest on the Creditor's loan to the Company for the period from the beginning of January 2019 to end of May of 2020 (the "Indebtedness"). The Indebtedness totals $131,572. and will on receipt of approval from TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") be settled at a deemed price of $0.03 through the issuance to the Creditor of 4,385,733 Common Shares of the Company ("Shares"). In addition, the Creditor and the Company have also agreed to settle through the issuance of Shares an additional indebtedness incurred during the month of June, 2020 and totalling $8,683.78 through the issuance, subject to Exchange approval of 173,675 Shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share.

The securities issued in connection with the transactions described above (collectively the "Debt Settlement") will be issued in reliance on certain prospectus and registration exemptions under applicable securities legislation and will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day.

In addition, the Creditor has agreed to write-off a total of $59,744 of debt owing to him as at June 30, 2020 as a gesture of goodwill. This brings the total amount of debt resettlement to $200,000.

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol TOE. Tri Origin is a leading Canadian exploration company with gold and base metal projects in Canada.

Related Party Transactions: Under the proposed Debt Settlement, the issuance of Common Shares to the Creditor who is an insider of the Company will be considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on an exemption from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 available on the basis of the Company not being listed on a specified stock exchange, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ and certain overseas exchanges. The Company also intends to rely on the exemption from minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Common Shares to be issued to the Creditor under the proposed Debt Settlement does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

