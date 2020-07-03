Aurex Energy Corp. Default Status Report Clarification

Saskatoon, July 3, 2020 - Mr. Gary Billingsley, President, reports that Aurex Energy Corp. ("Aurex" or the "Company") (TSXV:AURX) is providing this clarification to the biweekly default status report, disseminated June 30, 2020, in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203" or the "Policy").

This clarification is applicable to the filing of the Company's interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and officers' certificates for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the "Q1 Filings"). The June 30, 2020 default status report stated that: "Subject to current conditions remaining the same, the Company anticipates, and it and its auditors continue to use their best efforts in, completing the Annual Filings on or about July 15, 2020, and the Q1 Filings on or about July 31, 2020". The date for the Q1 Filings should have read July 15, 2020 as stated in the default announcements made April 28, 2020, June 1, 2020 and June 16, 2020. All other statements and confirmations made in the June 30, 2020 update remain unchanged.

Aurex Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based resource exploration and development company with its head office in Saskatoon, SK. Aurex is focused on the acquisition and development of a diversified portfolio of resource properties critical to current and future energy production. This includes natural gas for LNG, base metals, platinum group elements, strategic metals including cobalt, and gold.

