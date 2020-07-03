Getchell Gold Corp. Highlighted on the CSE's Inaugural Mining Monday's Podcast

Toronto, July 3, 2020 - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") a leading Nevada focused Gold and Copper exploration company was interviewed in the inaugural edition of the Canadian Securities Exchange's "Mining Mondays" program. Host, Barrington Miller interviewed Mike Sieb who is a Director of Getchell. The segment, titled Treasure Hunting in Fondaway Canyon Nevada, can be viewed by clicking on the link above or by going to the Company's website Getchell Gold and clicking on "Investors" then "Videos".

Mr. Sieb discusses the merits of the Company's active projects in Nevada with special emphasis on the extent of mineralization, the amassed volume of historical work inherited through the recent acquisition and the upside potential of the Fondaway Canyon Gold project. He also notes Nevada's mining friendly jurisdiction and the apparent strength in the gold market as a considerable positive influence on the Projects' and the Company's future.

Corporate News

The audited Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ending March 31, 2020 have been filed and posted on SEDAR.

Natasha Tsai of Malaspina Consultants Inc. has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer for the Company.

The Company set the date of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM Eastern. The AGM will be held in Vancouver, BC.

The Company cancelled 925,000 options and awarded 1,025,000 options to directors, officers, advisors and consultants to the Company at an exercise price of $0.33. The options expire on July 2, 2025.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star Point and Hot Springs Peak. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties under an agreement with Canarc Resources Corp. (see January 7, 2020 news release for further details).

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.

+1 303 517 8764

info@getchellgold.com

