American Creek Provides Update on Its First Quarter Filings

Cardston, July 4, 2020 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (the "Company" or "American Creek") - Following its press releases of April 29, 2020, and May 29, 2020, the Company is providing a further update on the status of filing of its Q1 interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Q1 Filings").

On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators announced that they would provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the British Columbia Securities Commission has enacted BC Instrument 51-515 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements ("BCI 51-515"). In its prior press releases, the Company announced its reliance on the exemption in BCI 51-515 to extend the deadline of filing its Q1 Filings, which are required to be filed by June 1, 2020 under sections 4.3 and 4.4 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Company is continuing to work diligently and currently expects to have the Q1 Filings filed on or prior to the extended filing deadline of July 16, 2020.

As required by BC Instrument 51-515, and similar Instruments and Orders enacted in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, the Company discloses the following:

Until such time as the Company has filed the Q1 Filings, members of management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.





The Company confirms that there have been no material business developments, other than those announced through news releases, since June 15, 2020, when the Company filed its audited year end results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Two of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek joint venture project with Tudor (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Company also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the Company's management discussion and analysis filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

