Iceland Exploration Logistical Update

Rekjavik - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTC: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) is pleased to provide additional information on the operational status of its exploration efforts currently underway in Iceland.

Surface Sampling

Through the use of live remote communication technology, the Company's senior geologists will now be able to exchange information in real time with contracted local geologist on the ground for the mapping and surface sampling campaign planned to start in the first part of the month of July on multiple locations across the island. Results from this campaign should be known later in August as capacity to ship material to laboratories has resumed.

Shallow Drilling

The Icelandic Government has significantly restricted entry into the country from North America due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This has forced the company to source out equipment and contractors from other countries. The company is finalising the logistical planning to have a shallow drilling rig operating on 2 targets sites for gold exploration between the end of July to the middle of august. The plan is to drill up to 1,000 meters or up to 25 new shallow holes on the Thor Gold project and prepare drill holes from the latest campaign to undergo down-hole geophysical while diamond drilling logistical paperwork is being finalised. A resulting 3D model will be used to establish an improved grid for a more significant phase I diamond drilling campaign to start in late summer with up 15,000 meters of core expected.

The company is also initiating talk with surface landowners on other projects to get logistical authorisation for shallow surface drilling on 2 other sites independent of the Thor Project that have noticeable historical targets for gold exploration.

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve the some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. The Company controls all the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel on the Julie Nickel Project & the Manicouagan Palladium Project on Quebec's North Shore and for lithium and rare metals in Northern Quebec and in the Abitibi region. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1

