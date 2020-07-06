Menü Artikel
AUDIO: Nova Minerals Ltd: Podcast Interview with Chris Gerteisen MD

05:49 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - AUDIO: Nova Minerals Ltd. ((ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) ABN Newswire talks with Chris Gerteisen, the Managing Director about the recent developments at the Estelle Gold project in Alaska.

Recent results and an ongoing drilling program will see a new resource definition in the short term. Operations are now full year, and continuous work on the project will be ongoing due to improved access and a fully functional base camp.

To listen to the podcast, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101402/nva



About Nova Minerals Ltd:

Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.



Source:

Nova Minerals Ltd.



Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au


