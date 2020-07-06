Etruscus gears up for 2020 exploration season

VANCOUVER, July 6, 2020 - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to provide an update on its 2020 exploration season at its Rock & Roll and Sugar properties located in the Eskay Camp of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The exploration team is preparing to mobilize to the property and expects to start the season in the coming week.

Situated in an area where both Skeena Resources and Seabridge Gold are drilling at or near past-producing mines, Etruscus intends to be very active in 2020. An aggressive exploration and drilling program is planned after expanding the length of the mineralized Black Dog system by over 4 times in 2019.

Highlights for 2020 season:

7 targets and 6 areas of priority that will be worked in the coming weeks to pinpoint collars for drilling later in the season;

Early season exploration work that includes sampling, prospecting, mapping and a VTEM© airborne geophysical survey over key areas of our property will provide valuable data to enhance current targets and identify new ones;

A significant drill campaign is expected to begin once early season work is completed. Drill permits have been issued and drilling could end late in the year as targets are located near sea level;

Main goals for 2020 drilling are to expand the existing gold-silver resource and discover new, high-grade mineralizing systems.

"We are very excited about the prospects and drill targets for the upcoming season, particularly the large, conductive Wall target that appears to be a down dip extension to the Black Dog system and may represent an additional massive sulphide lens on the Rock and Roll property. The Wall target has large scale resource potential and we are excited to start our season," Gordon Lam, President and CEO commented.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Dave R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll and Sugar properties comprising 27,136 hectares near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has 22,453,501 common shares issued and outstanding.

